4 de septiembre, 2024

The abortion ban in Texas has saved thousands of babies' lives and not one woman has died, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission's latest report on induced terminations of pregnancy (ITOPs).

The figures undermine Kamala Harris' campaign rhetoric on the issue. The current vice president has claimed that doctors are unable or unwilling to perform abortions in cases where the pregnancy endangers the woman's life in Texas and other states with pro-life laws.

In June, for example, when the Texas Supreme Court rejected a challenge to pro-life laws, Harris argued that the decision put women's lives at risk.

"This Texas Supreme Court ruling means women will continue to be denied access to necessary medical care, putting their health and lives at risk," Harris wrote on her social media account on X.

However, data released by Texas authorities indicate that Texas doctors performed 113 abortions to save the lives or health of pregnant women in the first 22 months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

According to the figures, from July 2022 through April 2024, the rate of reported elective abortions in Texas dropped rapidly from thousands per month to zero. However, according to the report, physicians reported performing 113 medically necessary abortions.