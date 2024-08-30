Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media
40 days and counting

SINCE KAMALA HARRIS' LAST PRESS CONFERENCE

One police officer killed and two wounded in a shooting in Dallas

One of the officers is in critical condition, while another is in stable condition. The suspect was neutralized.

Captura de pantalla de una imagen del hospital donde se atendió a un policía herido en Dallas.

Hospital where wounded police officer was treated in Dallas.YouTube / FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth.

Published by
Santiago Ospital

A police officer was killed Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Dallas, Texas. Two other officers were wounded. At this time, none of the identities of the three officers involved have been released.

Police officers responded to a call for help just after 10 p.m. Thursday in Oak Cliff. Upon arrival, they found inside a patrol car an officer who had been shot. Officers then exchanged gunfire with a suspect, after which two other officers were wounded.

The suspect fled and was pursued by the officers until they caught up with him about 30 miles (about 50 kilometers) from the scene, where he got out of the car pointing a gun and was shot and killed by police.

The three wounded officers were transported to nearby hospitals. One died, one is listed as being is in critical condition and the third is in stable condition.

"Our department is hurting," Dallas Police Department spokeswoman Kristin Lowman said Friday. "We ask tonight and this morning for the thoughts and prayers of our city."

Responsive Society Page Ad
tracking