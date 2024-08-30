One police officer killed and two wounded in a shooting in Dallas

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 30 de agosto, 2024

A police officer was killed Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Dallas, Texas. Two other officers were wounded. At this time, none of the identities of the three officers involved have been released.

Police officers responded to a call for help just after 10 p.m. Thursday in Oak Cliff. Upon arrival, they found inside a patrol car an officer who had been shot. Officers then exchanged gunfire with a suspect, after which two other officers were wounded.

The suspect fled and was pursued by the officers until they caught up with him about 30 miles (about 50 kilometers) from the scene, where he got out of the car pointing a gun and was shot and killed by police.

The three wounded officers were transported to nearby hospitals. One died, one is listed as being is in critical condition and the third is in stable condition.

"Our department is hurting," Dallas Police Department spokeswoman Kristin Lowman said Friday. "We ask tonight and this morning for the thoughts and prayers of our city."