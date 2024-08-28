Biden-Harris administration criticizes court for blocking amnesty for illegals

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 28 de agosto, 2024

President Joe Biden expressed his criticism against a Texas district court's recent decision blocking part of his administration's actions - along with Vice President Kamala Harris - designed to give amnesty to illegals who have been living in the country for more than 10 years and whose spouse is a U.S. citizen.

Biden stressed that his Administration will appeal this decision. He also urged Congress to work on comprehensive immigration reform that addresses these challenges on a permanent basis:

Last night, a single district court in Texas ruled that our work to keep families together has to stop. That decision is wrong. These families should not be unnecessarily separated. They should be able to stay together, and my Administration will not stop fighting for them.





I am not interested in playing politics with the border or immigration; I am interested in solving problems. I'm also not interested in separating families. That's not who we are as Americans. I will keep fighting to secure our border and fix our broken immigration system.

Biden expressed in the statement that his "Administration announced action to keep American families together:"

These married couples, where one spouse is a U.S. citizen and the other has been living in the United States for 10 years or more, include our neighbors who have been working, raising their families, paying taxes, worshipping with us and sending their children to school. They have become our friends, our neighbors and our co-workers (...) Without the process of keeping families together, spouses of U.S. citizens will not be able to remain in the United States while they obtain the long-term legal status for which they are already eligible. They will be forced to leave their families in the United States or live in the shadows in constant fear of deportation.

Texas decision and 16-state lawsuit

A Texas judge ruled against the Biden-Harris Administration and temporarily blocked the amnesty plan for illegals. As reported by Axios, as many as 500,000 people in the U.S. without legal status could have benefited from the program.

The block is in response to a lawsuit that included the attorney generals of 16 Republican states. Led by Texas, they had been joined by Idaho, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wyoming, who had said the program would encourage illegal immigration and be harmful to them.

District Court Judge Campbell Barker issued the suspension of the program for a period of 14 days in response to the request filed by the aforementioned states.

"The claims are substantial and merit closer scrutiny than the court has been able to afford to date," Baker wrote in the ruling.