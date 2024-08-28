Biden-Harris administration criticizes court for blocking amnesty for illegals
In a statement, President Joe Biden called the decision "wrong" and noted that he will appeal the ruling, "I will continue to fight to secure our border and fix our broken immigration system."
President Joe Biden expressed his criticism against a Texas district court's recent decision blocking part of his administration's actions - along with Vice President Kamala Harris - designed to give amnesty to illegals who have been living in the country for more than 10 years and whose spouse is a U.S. citizen.
Biden stressed that his Administration will appeal this decision. He also urged Congress to work on comprehensive immigration reform that addresses these challenges on a permanent basis:
I am not interested in playing politics with the border or immigration; I am interested in solving problems. I'm also not interested in separating families. That's not who we are as Americans. I will keep fighting to secure our border and fix our broken immigration system.
Biden expressed in the statement that his "Administration announced action to keep American families together:"
Texas decision and 16-state lawsuit
A Texas judge ruled against the Biden-Harris Administration and temporarily blocked the amnesty plan for illegals. As reported by Axios, as many as 500,000 people in the U.S. without legal status could have benefited from the program.
The block is in response to a lawsuit that included the attorney generals of 16 Republican states. Led by Texas, they had been joined by Idaho, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wyoming, who had said the program would encourage illegal immigration and be harmful to them.
District Court Judge Campbell Barker issued the suspension of the program for a period of 14 days in response to the request filed by the aforementioned states.
"The claims are substantial and merit closer scrutiny than the court has been able to afford to date," Baker wrote in the ruling.