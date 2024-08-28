Federal court upholds Florida's ban on trans treatment for minors

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 28 de agosto, 2024

An appeals court ruled that minors in Florida cannot be prescribed puberty blockers or other hormone treatments, even if their parents approve, to minors. The measure will stand while the state resolves legal concerns about its ban on gender-affirming health care.

In the ruling, the 11th Circuit judges, found that the law appeared to have been adopted in good faith for health reasons. In that regard, they held that there would be no reason to halt its enforcement.

Similarly, it was learned that young people who were receiving some trans treatment before Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the ban will continue with the process.

"As to harm to others, even with the law in effect, physicians may continue to prescribe and administer puberty blockers and hormones to adults. And minors who were already receiving them may continue to do so," noted the order obtained by media outlets such as The Hill.

Enforcement of the law had been halted following a judge's ruling that the ban would be unconstitutional and discriminatory.

Meanwhile, at the time of signing the law, Gov. Ron DeSantis stated that his intention is to defend children and that they can develop a life as children until they are of age. He further described his policy as one of "sanity."

"As the world goes mad, Florida represents a refuge of sanity and a citadel of normalcy," the governor said in Tampa, where he also assured that his state was proud to "lead the way in standing up for our children."