Alaska: A landslide in Ketchikan leaves one dead and three injured

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 26 de agosto, 2024

A landslide in Ketchikan, a town of 14,000 people located in Alaska, has left one dead and three others injured.

The event, which occurred at 4 p.m. Sunday, also prompted authorities to issue an evacuation order for several streets in the town amid fears of a second landslide, the city said in a statement:

In that report, authorities detailed that the evacuated areas are Third Avenue, Second Avenue and Walter Street, First Avenue and White Cliff Avenue between Austin Street and Nadeau Street.

On those streets, several homes as well as various businesses and even roads had suffered significant damage. In fact, several roads near the evacuation area were cut off, which could result in some traffic complications in the locality, authorities detailed.

There was one death reported as well as three citizens injured. One has already been discharged and the other two continue to receive medical attention at the hospital.

A situation that could have ended much worse since the mayor of the city, Dave Kiffer, assured in statements collected by CNN that "I have never seen a landslide of this magnitude":

"In my 65 years in Ketchikan, I have never seen a slide of this magnitude. The loss of life that we have encountered is heartbreaking, and my heart goes out to those who lost their homes." Dave Kiffer, Mayor of Ketchikan.

For this reason, the local councilman along with the district's mayor, Rodney Dial, decided to issue a joint local disaster emergency declaration this Sunday.

"As we work through this, please keep the affected families in your prayers and know we will do everything we can to recover from this event as quickly as possible and help those in need. We sincerely appreciate the first responders, medical personnel, volunteers, businesses and others offering assistance," Dial said.

Fortunately, all local residents have been accounted for and those whose homes have been affected or are in danger are in the shelter set up by authorities at the local high school.

The landslide has prompted Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy to issue an emergency declaration for Ketchikan where "all state agencies are directed to provide whatever assistance is needed."