Antifa sympathizer pleads guilty to detonating homemade explosive in front of the Alabama attorney general’s office

Kyle Benjamin Douglas Calvert, 26, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to manufacturing and activating an explosive device in front of the Alabama attorney general's office.

The attack occurred during the morning of Feb. 24 in front of the attorney general's public offices in Montgomery. According to court documents reviewed by the Department of Justice, Calvert placed stickers on several state buildings, some with the phrase, "Support your local Antifa." The Alabamian claimed no affiliation with the radical leftist group.

He then placed a homemade explosive in the vicinity of the attorney general’s office, which he had made with nails and screws as shrapnel, lit the fuse and fled. No one was injured. Law enforcement captured him 15 days later.

According to Fox, Calvert had posted pro-Antifa content on social media. In addition, according to court documents collected by the newspaper, some of the phrases on his stickers were "anti-fascism is community self-defense" (along with the Antifa logo and the rainbow flag), "abolish private property," "eat the rich," "f**k work let's riot," "arm the homeless," and "never work."

"Violent, targeted attacks like this, aim to harm, whether physically or through fear and intimidation, the civil servants and public officials who serve our communities and country," said Steven Dettelbach, director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Calvert will face between five and 20 years behind bars. The motives for the attack have not yet been made public.