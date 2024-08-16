Houston rapper and producer BeatKing dies at age 39

Published by Juan Carlos Téllez Verified by 16 de agosto, 2024

BeatKing, a well-known rapper and producter based in Houston, Texas, died at age 39.

His manager, Tasha Felder, announced his death in a statement she posted on Instagram this Thursday, August 15.

Felder did not reveal the cause of death and praised the legacy the artist left to his fans.

BeatKing, whose original name was Justin Riley, was born and raised in Houston, Texas. He launched his musical career in 2010 with the album Kings of the Club and reaped great success with projects such as Club God.

BeatKing worked alongside renowned artists such as 2 Chainz, Daz Dillinger, Juicy J and the late Gangsta Boo; also with numerous Texas artists such as Bun B, Paul Wall, Lil Keke, Chamillionaire, DJ Chose, Dorrough Music, and more. Numerous artists have reacted to news of Beatking´s passing by sharing their condolences, memories and shared experiences with the rapper.