New York: 11-year-old immigrant boy arrested for violently stealing cell phone

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 15 de agosto, 2024

An 11-year-old Venezuelan immigrant boy was arrested in New York for his alleged involvement in a violent cell phone robbery, police sources told the New York Post.

The assault occurred in the Harlem neighborhood, where the juvenile - along with other suspects - attacked a man to rob him of his phone.

Investigation continues

The assault took place on August 12, when the victim - a 35-year-old man - was walking down the street and was intercepted by a group of juveniles. According to authorities, the 11-year-old and other accomplices beat him and pushed him to the ground before snatching his cell phone. The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) was able to identify and arrest the boy thanks to security camera footage and the cooperation of witnesses. Police sources indicated that the minor was released and turned over to social services, although he faces charges of robbery and assault.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues and authorities are searching for the other suspects involved in the attack.