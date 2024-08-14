NYPD chief calls for urgent changes to sanctuary laws to deport illegal migrants who commit crimes

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 13 de agosto, 2024

The Chief of Patrol for the New York Police Department, John Chell, made an urgent call to reform the city's current laws preventing the deportation of undocumented immigrants convicted of felonies.

In a statement released via social media, the official expressed concern about the impact of the sanctuary laws on the safety of New Yorkers, highlighting a recent case that has shocked the city.

"People from across the globe come to NYC in pursuit of a better life—the American Dream. However, a small portion have other intentions, including committing crimes and preying on the people of New York City. Daniel Davon-Bonilla is one such predator," Chell said.

Daniel Davon-Bonilla, a 24-year-old immigrant from Nicaragua, was convicted of committing violent crimes in the city. In April 2023, he was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman in Brooklyn. Although the criminal justice system acted swiftly and sentenced Davon-Bonilla, the illegal immigrant was released in June 2024. Shortly after regaining his freedom, he again committed another felony: last Sunday, he violently assaulted another woman in Coney Island.

"When will our sanctuary city laws be amended to allow us to notify federal authorities regarding the deportation of non-citizens convicted of violent crimes? Failing to act enables individuals like Daniel Davon-Bonilla to continue victimizing women in our city," Chell claimed.

The police chief concluded his message with a call for local and state leaders to take immediate action and review current policies. "Let's do everything we can to keep our city safe!" he pleaded, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

A growing debate

New York's sanctuary laws have been a topic of intense debate for years due to the way these laws protect dangerous individuals by preventing federal authorities from deporting them after they have been convicted of serious crimes.

The NYPD chief's call adds a new chapter to this debate, raising tough questions about public safety.