Steve Jobs' megayacht collides with Ricardo Salinas' megayacht: 'I would like to know what the captain was doing...'

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 9 de agosto, 2024

The megayacht Venus, belonging to Steve Jobs' widow, Laurene Powell, collided with another megayacht, Lady Moura, which is owned by Mexican businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego off the coast of Naples.

The million-dollar collision, which according to initial reports left little more than a few scratches on the boats, was shared by the president of TV Azteca on social media: "I would like to know what the captain and crew were doing that they didn't see a yacht the size of mine in front of them," Salinas wrote. His boat measures 343 feet in length, according to specialized magazine Nautik. It has capacity for 71 crew members and 27 passengers (plus a helipad, a movie theater, a disco and more).

"The good thing is that nothing more than a scratch happened, but it's a big scratch that is going to cost a lot to fix," the businessman said and joked: "So go to @elektra.mx [his chain of stores] and buy Apple products to help you pay me for your little joke. ... Oh well, let's keep enjoying the vacation."

According to Fortune, it is highly likely that damages to the Lady Moura will be covered by insurance.

The two captains reportedly met shortly after the incident to discuss possible solutions, according to Boat International. The collision was caused, according to the same report, by a wind shift when both were anchored.