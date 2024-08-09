Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 9 de agosto, 2024

Serbian athlete Lazar Dukic died after drowning during the CrossFit Games, which were being held at Marine Creek Lake (Fort Worth, Texas). He was 28 years old.

With just a few miles left to the finish line, Dukic began to slow down until he collapsed, which caused him to submerge and drown.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING IMAGES MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS.

The organizers suspended the competition on Thursday. On Friday, after a reflection, it was resumed in order to pay tribute to the deceased athlete.