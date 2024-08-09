Texas CrossFit Games participant drowns in water drowning
The Serbian athlete Lazar Dukic collapsed while swimming just miles from the finish line and drowned.
Serbian athlete Lazar Dukic died after drowning during the CrossFit Games, which were being held at Marine Creek Lake (Fort Worth, Texas). He was 28 years old.
With just a few miles left to the finish line, Dukic began to slow down until he collapsed, which caused him to submerge and drown.
WARNING: THE FOLLOWING IMAGES MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS.
The organizers suspended the competition on Thursday. On Friday, after a reflection, it was resumed in order to pay tribute to the deceased athlete.