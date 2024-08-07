Ohio bans sex reassignment procedures for children and protects female sports from trans men

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 7 de agosto, 2024

In Ohio, a judge ruled that a law banning gender reassignment procedures on minors would go into effect immediately (just as he handed down his ruling).

Judge Michael Holbrook overturned an earlier restraining order temporarily blocking the law (within the legislation it also prohibits transgender men from competing in female sports categories, due to their genetic and biological differences).

The law was to have taken effect in April

The new ruling allows House Bill 68 (HB68) called the Saving Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act to be enacted three months late due to the restraining order (the laws were to go into effect in April of this year).

The bill was passed in January 2024 after Ohio lawmakers heard statements from sex transition victims. The rule states that:

Ohio has a compelling governmental interest in protecting the health and safety of its citizens, especially vulnerable children (...) the vast majority of children who are gender nonconforming or experience distress about identifying with their biological sex come to identify with their biological sex in adolescence or adulthood, rendering most medical health care interventions unnecessary.