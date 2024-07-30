Iowa: law banning abortions at six weeks of pregnancy takes effect

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 29 de julio, 2024

This Monday, Iowa implemented a new law banning most abortions after approximately six weeks of pregnancy, marking a significant advance in protecting the lives of the unborn. The legislation's entry into force follows a protracted legal battle that reached the state Supreme Court.

The law, which had been temporarily blocked by a judge, was given the green light after the Iowa Supreme Court determined that there is no constitutional right to abortion in the state. The decision represents a significant victory for Iowa Republican leaders, who have worked for years to impose tighter restrictions on abortion access. In response to the decision, Republican Governor Kim Reynolds lauded the ruling as a "victory for life" and reaffirmed her commitment to protecting the unborn.

The new Iowa legislation allows abortions only in exceptional circumstances, such as in cases of rape or incest reported within specific time frames, severe fetal anomalies that threaten the life of the fetus, or situations in which the mother's life is in danger.

In the past, Iowa allowed abortions up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. However, with this new legislation Iowa joins more than a dozen states that have adopted measures to restrict abortion and protect life from earlier stages of gestation.

Currently, 14 states have imposed near-total bans on abortion at all stages of pregnancy, while three states, including Iowa, have adopted bans after approximately six weeks gestation. This legislation reinforces Iowa's commitment to protecting life and marks an important shift in reproductive policies at the state and national level.