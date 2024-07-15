ChileVisión (Paramount) journalist Pablo Torres regrets that the attempt against Trump failed

Published by Israel Duro Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-15T15:08:17.000Z"}

ChileVisión (owned by Paramount) journalist Pablo Torres lamented on air that the assassination attempt against Donald Trump last Saturday failed. The comment soon went viral on the networks with numerous messages demanding the network to fire him.

Speaking about the attack, the main host of the newscast Avelino Rodríguez commented that "there was a lot of planning. Everything went perfectly", to which Torres pointed out that it was "almost perfect, because by ten centimeters, unfortunately, he missed in what was the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump."

Messages demanding the network fire him

The comment soon went viral, and even congressmen like Gonzalo Carrera demanded the dismissal of the journalist and even his professional disqualification.

Torres apologizes: "It was a slip of the tongue and out of context"

Finally, and in response to another user, Torres defended himself by assuring that everything was "a slip of the tongue and taken out of context."

It was between slip of the tongue and out of context. The unfortunate thing was that the 'almost perfect' attack still happened: it left one dead with several seriously wounded. It was a slip of the tongue about a horrible event."