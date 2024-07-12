Scarlett Johansson says she is 'terrified' of Joe Biden's possible defeat: 'Trump is a psychopath'

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-12T22:51:03.000Z"}

Ahead of the premiere of Scarlett Johansson's new comedy, "Fly Me To The Moon," which focuses on politics and fake news, the actress took the opportunity to talk about Donald Trump, whom she branded a "psychopath."

Johansson spoke with a reporter in a room at the Ritz hotel about her new film project, set in the 1960s, in which she plays a publicist hired by the Nixon administration to generate media interest in the historic Apollo 11 lunar landing. Reflecting on how America seemed unified during the Apollo missions, Johansson commented:

"It was a different time. We managed to focus on supporting what seems to me to be the greatest achievement of mankind. Today we live in a fractured country, both socially and politically. And so we face the greatest risk our civilization has ever experienced, climate change. We do not face it united and we seem doomed to catastrophe".

The conversation soon turned to Donald Trump, and Johansson did not hold back her criticism.

"Trump defies definition. He's a psychopath, someone who breaks every category you could try to fit him into, because of his extreme positions."

After criticizing him, the actress said she felt "terrified" about the possibility of Trump winning the upcoming presidential election. She said his presidency was "four years of darkness" that she does not want to live through again.

Johansson also offered a firm backing for Joe Biden, rejecting the idea that Democrats should consider replacing him as the presidential nominee. Although among the president's advisers, the possibility of replacing him is being discussed due to growing doubts about his capability of serving a second term.

"I'm 100 percent pro-Biden. He can defeat him. And it's unrealistic to consider changing him to trump a fascist," Johansson asserted.

Meanwhile, real political pundits, influential columnists and even media outlets are urging Biden to consider withdrawing his candidacy in the wake of the recent presidential debate.