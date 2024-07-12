One dead and two missing after helicopter crash in Hawaii

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-12T10:29:56.000Z"}

Hawaiian rescue services reported further progress Friday in an operation to find a helicopter that crashed a quarter mile off the coast of the island of Kauai.

The crash was reported Thursday at around 1 p.m. Although it was initially speculated that it could be a public helicopter, authorities dismissed these reports. Instead, they confirmed that it was a helicopter belonging to the company Ali'i Kaua'i Air Tours and Charters.

The operations have resulted so far in the recovery of one body. In addition to the body found Thursday afternoon, two others are still missing. None of the identities have been released.

"Our hearts go out to the families impacted by this tragedy. We will continue working with our partners to locate the missing individuals and provide support during this difficult time," pledged Kauai Police Department Chief Todd Raybuck.

Kauai Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami, detailed that the circumstances of the incident are still unknown. Hikers on the Kalalau Coastal Trail saw the aircraft crash and reported it Thursday afternoon, according to local police.

The Federal Aviation Administration imposed a temporary flight restriction in the area of the operation, which was paused yesterday evening to ensure the safety of rescuers.