Idaho installs first "Safe Haven baby box" to combat infant abandonment

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-10T17:57:25.000Z"}

Idaho installed its first Safe Haven baby box at the Grove Creek Medical Center. The device was created so that parents who decide to abandon their newborns can leave them in the box, rather than in unsafe conditions.

With this latest device, there are now 245 baby safe deposit boxes in 17 states nationwide. Monica Kelsey, founder of the Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization, stated:

"We are thrilled to add Idaho to our states dedicated to ending infant abandonment! We have seen time and time again that preparation can save and change lives (...) We never know when or where we will be needed, so it is crucial to have options for mothers in crisis."

At least 50 babies have been surrendered

Kelsey said she founded the organization in 2015 to combat child abandonment.

The devices are temperature-controlled incubators. They are almost always installed outside fire stations, police stations and hospitals. The boxes can also be accessed from the inside.

Parents can safely and legally place their newborns in the boxes. After this, the outer door closes and the parent has time to leave before an alarm goes off to alert staff of the infant's presence. The baby will then be removed and sent to the hospital for a check-up. After this, the child will be put into state custody.

At least 50 babies have been surrendered in the boxes since 2017.

Baby Safe Haven Act

State lawmakers unanimously passed an amendment to the Baby Safe Haven Act that allows the use of these boxes. Idaho Gov. Brad Little quickly signed the law and it went into effect July 1.

"The new law says a child has to be 30 days old or younger when relinquished to the state's care, which ultimately leads to adoption."