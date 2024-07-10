Former Democratic senator lobbied Biden to invest in infrastructure projects in Gaza

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-10T12:17:23.000Z"}

The Washington Free Beacon revealed that Tom Daschle, a former Senate Democratic leader who now owns and runs a lobbying firm, sought assistance from the Biden administration to invest a large amount of infrastructure resources in the Gaza Strip in 2021, when Israel was ruled by an alliance that included right-wing parties opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud, centrist, leftist and even an Islamist faction.

The American outlet published internal State Department emails, from which it appears that Daschle, who led the Democratic Caucus in the Senate between 1995 and 2005, intended to move forward with the project with the help of the Qatari regime, an ally and host of Hamas leadership, and the then Israeli government.

As noted by The Washington Free Beacon, Daschle wrote a request to Secretary of State Antony Blinken's chief of staff in October 2021 for the U.S. official to help transfer goods and infrastructure investment to Gaza.

His email was subsequently sent to the agency in charge of relations with Near Eastern countries within the State Department for "appropriate action" and was also forwarded to officials throughout the agency's building.

In the email, Daschle wrote: "I understand that Tony [Blinken] will be having a bilateral meeting with Israeli FM Lapid," referring to then-Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who today is the leader of the opposition to Prime Minister Netanyahu's government.

"We are part of a U.S.-based consortium, which has been working with the governments of Qatar and Israel on infrastructure investments in Gaza and the U.S.," Daschle added.

The former Senate Democratic leader stressed that "Lapid is aware and very supportive of this effort, as it fits neatly with his new vision for Gaza, which has infrastructure development in Gaza at its core." He added: "If Tony were willing to raise this issue, FM Lapid could elaborate on its tremendous potential. As this seems to align with what they are planning to discuss, and Minister Lapid has specifically raised it with our team."

'The Biden administration has been using U.S. tax dollars to benefit Hamas'



The Washington Free Beacon noted that the emails shed new light on the scope and key players behind the Biden administration's early efforts to deliver what would eventually become hundreds of millions of dollars sent to Hamas-controlled areas in the Gaza Strip.

Critics say the funding projects allowed Hamas to steal humanitarian assistance and strengthen its military capabilities in preparation for the Oct. 7 massacre.

The emails were first obtained following a Freedom of Information request filed by the America First Legal Foundation, which is suing the State Department for its involvement in an "illegal and dangerous $1.5 billion terrorism subsidy program for the Palestinians."

At least four pages describing Daschle's proposal, titled "U.S, Israel, Qatar Strategic Initiative." were written in full by the State Department, which refused to clarify whether any action was ultimately taken on the former Democratic senator's request to support the plan, or whether U.S. officials implemented one of Daschle's proposals.

Speaking to the Washington Free Beacon, Reed Rubinstein, senior vice president of America First Legal Foundation, said, "These emails shed important light on how the Biden administration has been using U.S. tax dollars to benefit Hamas and, apparently, politically connected Democratic lobbyists like Tom Daschle." He added: "Since January 20, 2021, Biden and Blinken have pumped billions into Gaza and Iran knowing full well that every dollar spent in Gaza benefits Hamas. As the events of Oct. 7 have demonstrated, Hamas is Gaza, and Gaza is Hamas, with almost no exceptions."

He further stated that "Biden's spending has subsidized Hamas's tunnels, terror training, and weapons."

U.S. economic aid to Gaza has come under fire, especially after allegations surfaced about several United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) employees participating in the Oct. 7 massacre and assisting Hamas in holding Israeli hostages. In addition, the agency has provided the terrorist group with the ability to use its facilities as military commandos and has carried out money laundering schemes to finance it.