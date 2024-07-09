Marshals opened fire in front of Judge Sotomayor's home

Published by Juan Peña Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-09T20:10:25.000Z"}

A marshal opened fire in front of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor's home. The Marshals Corps agent was on duty, and according to initial reports, he was trying to stop an individual from carjacking his vehicle, all in front of Justice Sotomayor's home.

This event was reported last Friday, but it was not specified that the incident took place in front of Judge Sotomayor's home in Washington D.C.

According to The Hill, an 18-year-old suspect pulled up next to sheriff's deputies parked in an unmarked car on Sotomayor's block in Washington, D.C., shortly after 1 a.m. on July 5.

The suspect allegedly attempted to steal the car and approached the driver's door and pointed a firearm at the window. The young man was unaware that inside the vehicle he attempted to carjack were two law enforcement officers. Then, one of the marshals fired approximately four shots, hitting the suspect in the mouth. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and placed under arrest.

The media that obtained the police report did not specify whether the marshals who were in front of Sotomayor's home were protecting the judge's home. However, protecting the U.S. justices’ is one of the services that the U.S. Marshals offer.

Police identified the suspect as Kentrell Flowers. According to the authorities, the Toyota Sienna that Flowers was driving when he was arrested was also stolen.