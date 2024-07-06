Noel Gallagher lashes out at Glastonbury Festival: 'It's getting a bit woke'

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-06T15:02:00.000Z"}

Oasis founder Noel Gallagher spoke out about the Glastonbury Festival and argued that the event is becoming more and more progressive.

However, he argued that, in his view, it is "probably the best thing about Britain apart from the Premier League."

"It’s getting a bit woke now, that place, and a bit kind of preachy and a bit virtue-signaling. I don’t like it in music — little f***ing idiots waving flags around and making political statements and bands taking the stage and saying, ‘Hey guys, isn’t war ­terrible, yeah? Let’s all boo war. F***k the Tories man,’ and all that," Gallagher said in an interview conducted by The Sun.

In that sense, he highlighted that what fans want is to enjoy the talent of the artists.

"Everybody knows what’s going on in the f***ing world, you’ve got a phone in your pocket that tells you anyway," he noted.

Gallagher's remarks come at precisely a time when the festival has become one of the most progressive currently in the world. The Sun reviewed that left-wing political statements made at the festival this year.