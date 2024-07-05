26 police officers killed in attacks on police so far in 2024

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-05T12:43:16.000Z"}

At least 26 police officers have been killed in the line of duty this year. The information was released by the National Fraternal Order of Police which also detailed that as of midnight June 30, so far in 2024, 193 police officers have been shot while on duty.

In this regard, the organization explained that there have been 35 ambush-type attacks against law enforcement officers this year. It highlighted that these incidents have resulted in 45 officers shot, of which 10 were killed.

The states with the most cases of attacks on officers while in the line of duty are Florida and North Carolina, with 14 cases each.

In that regard, the organization recalled that the year with the highest number of officers shot to date was 2023, when 196 officers were shot during the first six months.

In addition, concerns about attacks on law enforcement remain. "Every felonious attack on a law enforcement officer, especially by gunfire, is disturbing, regardless of the circumstances. Officers are always susceptible to life-threatening attacks and therefore must always be vigilant and maintain the highest level of situational awareness," highlighted National Fraternal Order of Police.