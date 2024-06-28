Voz.us

Supreme Court rules in favor of a January 6 protester

This is the case of Joseph Fischer, who challenged a federal felony obstruction conviction.

Williams Perdomo

The Supreme Court ruled Friday in favor of Joseph Fischer, who was involved in the Jan. 6 riots at The Capitol. He challenged a conviction for a federal obstruction offense.

"The ruling reverses a lower court decision and returns the case to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, who will have the opportunity to reassess the case with Friday's ruling in mind," reported Fox News which had access to the ruling.

Fischer's attorneys argued that the federal statute should not apply and had only been applied to cases of evidence tampering.

"The Justice Department argued that Fischer’s actions were a 'deliberate attempt' to stop a joint session of Congress directly from certifying the 2020 election,” Fox reported. 

According to Fox News, during the proceedings, Justice Neil Gorsuch questioned whether, according to the government's argument, booing the State of the Union address or the recent incident of Democratic Rep. Jaamal Bowman pulling the fire alarm and derailing a House vote could also qualify as obstruction.

