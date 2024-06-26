Louisiana enacts law allowing chemical castration of child sex offenders

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 6min ago

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry enacted a law that allows the state justice system to order chemical castration for certain sex offenders and child rapists. It becomes the first state to enact such a rule.

This new law will go into effect as of Aug. 1 and will only apply to those convicted of related crimes after that same date. According to a report from ABC News, 2,224 sex offenders are currently serving time, and the rule will not apply to them.

In the event that a convicted offender refuses to have a surgical castration procedure, the state will impose a new sentence for "non-compliance," which would add three to five years to his or her sentence.

"Upon conviction, the offender shall be imprisoned, with or without hard labor, for not less than three years nor more than five years without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence" SB 371

Before the bill reached the governor's desk to be signed, a large majority of the Louisiana Legislature approved the bill that would enable chemical castration for those convicted of sex crimes against children, if and when ordered by the courts.

The initiative was introduced by Democratic state Sen. Regina Barrow, who received opposition from several of her pary colleagues and strong support from Republicans.