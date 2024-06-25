Shifty Shellshock, leader of Crazy Town, dies at 49

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 1h ago

Singer Seth Binzer, better known as Shifty Shellshock, was found dead in his home. The information was published on the website of the Los Angeles County medical examiner. Binzer was best known for being the leader of the band Crazy Town.

Authorities have not provided details on the cause of Binzer's death, but it was learned that an investigation is underway.

One of the most successful songs for Crazy Town was "Butterfly," released in 2000, which soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 music chart. The band's debut album, "The Gift Of Game," was also a hit, selling more than 1.5 million copies.

Crazy Town was founded in 1999 by Binzer and fellow vocalist, Bret "Epic" Mazur. After the failure of their 2002 album, the band broke up for a time and reunited again for the release of their third album, "The Brimstone Sluggers."

TMZ recalled that Binzer had several legal problems. "In 2011, he was arrested for having outstanding warrants after police responded to a domestic dispute with his girlfriend in Los Angeles. In 2023, Binzer was arrested for DUI in South Carolina," TMZ detailed.