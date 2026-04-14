Economist Daniel Lacalle in Voz News: "We have to remind voters that gas and gasoline prices skyrocketed under Biden"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 13 de abril, 2026

On Voz News, anchor and executive director, Karina Yapor, interviewed economist Daniel Lacalle on the economic consequences left so far by the war between the United States and Israel against Iran, which remains at this moment in a tense ceasefire.

"Oil prices have risen but the market itself is discounting that those prices are going to have a very short-term upside. In other words, the forward curve shows that there is a strong disinflation in the medium term and I think that is important. The market understands that there is a geopolitical risk problem, but not so much a supply problem. [...] The economy is performing better than expected because the energy intensity of economic growth has been greatly reduced in recent years. [...] What you have to remind voters is that gasoline and natural gas prices skyrocketed under the Biden Administration during peacetime and because of his economic policies," Lacalle said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.