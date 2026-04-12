Trump orders naval blockade of Strait of Hormuz

Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de abril, 2026

President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered a U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in response to Iran's "unyielding" refusal to give up its nuclear ambitions during peace talks in Islamabad.

While acknowledging that the marathon negotiations in Pakistan had gone "well" and that "most points were agreed to," Trump claimed that Tehran had refused to budge on the issue of its nuclear program.

"Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL!"

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance left Pakistan without an agreement after weekend talks with a team led by Iranian Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf; the highest-level meeting between the two sides since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Tehran's delegation also included Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"We leave here with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that is our final and best offer. We'll see if the Iranians accept it," Vance told reporters.

In two lengthy posts on Truth Social, Trump sharply criticized Iran for promising to open the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic sea lane through which one-fifth of the world's crude oil passes, and for knowingly failing to deliver on its promise.

"They say they put mines in the water, even though all of their Navy, and most of their ‘mine droppers,’ have been completely blown up. They may have done so, but what ship owner would want to take the chance?" Trump said.