Hunter Biden sparks controversy by proposing a cage match against two of Trump's sons

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 10 de abril, 2026

Hunter Biden claimed Thursday that he would be willing to take on the president's oldest sons Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, in a possible cage match, in what is becoming some unusual statements that went viral on social media. In an Instagram video, Joe Biden's son detailed that the idea came about after being contacted by youtuber Andrew Callaghan, who approached him about the possibility of organizing the fight between Hunter and Trump's two sons as one of the main events of his "Carnival" tour.

"I told him I’d do it, 100 percent in, if he can pull it off. And if he can’t, I’m still coming," the son of the former Democratic president detailed in the video, in which he also noted that he will attend the different dates that are already scheduled later this month in the cities of Albuquerque, San Diego and Phoenix. Hunter, who over the past few years has had numerous drug problems, has expressed on several occasions his animosity with both Trump and several members of his family. However, this is the first time he has publicly stated his intention to face Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. in a UFC-style bout.

Shortly after his statements, Callaghan told USA Today that, while he believes Joe Biden's son made his controversial remarks "in jest," he was fully prepared to organize the fight if the current president's sons agreed to be part of the event and face Hunter.

Far from being an unprecedented idea, the truth is that in recent years several public figures outside the world of fighting have raised the possibility of facing off against similar others in events broadcast either on television or streaming. The most famous case was that of the owner of X, Elon Musk, and the owner of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, who at one point were open to the possibility of starring in a fight in a UFC octagon. While there were high expectations that such an event could materialize, the truth is that it never took place in the face of what Zuckerberg described as a "lack of seriousness" on Musk's part.