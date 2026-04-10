Published by Diane Hernández 10 de abril, 2026

The Florida Attorney General's Office opened a formal investigation against OpenAI, the company who makes ChatGPT, in a move that could mark a turning point in the regulation of artificial intelligence in the country. The focus is on determining whether the platform has exposed minors to harmful content and whether its use could be linked to risks to public and national security.

The decision was prompted by state Attorney General James Uthmeier, who warned about the massive reach of this technology and the need for stricter controls in view of its growing use by children and adolescents.

Suspicions about impact on kids and public safety

According to the attorney general, there are indications that the chatbot could be linked to serious episodes involving minors, including cases of self-harm and suicide. Although no conclusive evidence has been presented, the investigation seeks to clarify whether there was any degree of influence or facilitation by the online tool.

Uthmeier also linked the debate to a high-profile case: the April 17, 2025, shooting at Florida State University. According to his statements, the alleged perpetrator, identified as Phoenix Ikner, used ChatGPT prior to the attack, which left two dead and five wounded.

In addition to these concerns, there is a geopolitical component. The attorney general warned about possible access by foreign actors, particularly the Chinese government, to data processed by the platform, which he argued could compromise the national security of the United States.

In a message posted on X, Uthmeier stated that artificial intelligence should serve to "supplement, support and advance makind," and not to generate existential risks or facilitate criminal activities.

OpenAI's response and defense of its technology

OpenAI rejected the accusations and defended their security standards. A company spokesperson stressed that more than 900 million people use ChatGPT every week for everyday tasks such as learning new skills or managing healthcare paperwork.

The company stressed that the system is designed to interpret users' intentions and respond in a secure manner, and assured that it continues to refine its protection mechanisms. In addition, it confirmed that it will fully cooperate with Florida authorities during the investigative process.

An open process with possible legal consequences

At this time, the Florida Attorney General's Office has not detailed the full scope of the investigation, although official sources indicated that subpoenas could be issued in the course of the proceedings. The central objective is to determine whether OpenAI implemented effective measures to avoid minors being exposed to inappropriate content and prevent malicious use of its technology.

This case could set an important precedent in state oversight of artificial intelligence companies, amidst increasing regulatory pressure on the sector.

Regulation in the works: Laws, political tension and federal vacuum child abuse crimes linked to emerging technologies.



Among other points, the law incorporates the term "child sexual abuse material" to replace previous expressions and accounts for scenarios in which such content may be generated by artificial intelligence.



However, the attempt to move toward broader regulation faced obstacles. A proposal to create an "A.I. Bill of Rights," pushed by DeSantis himself, was approved in the state Senate but blocked in the House of Representatives. Florida House Speaker Daniel Pérez argued that regulation of artificial intelligence should be addressed at the federal level.



This stance coincides with the views of President The investigation comes alongside a legislative development in Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 245 into law on April 1, which updates digital content regulations and establishes new tools to prosecuteAmong other points, the law incorporates the term "child sexual abuse material" to replace previous expressions and accounts for scenarios in which such content may be generated by artificial intelligence.However, the attempt to move toward broader regulation faced obstacles. A proposal to create an "A.I. Bill of Rights," pushed by DeSantis himself, was approved in the state Senate but blocked in the House of Representatives. Florida House Speaker Daniel Pérez argued that regulation of artificial intelligence should be addressed at the federal level.This stance coincides with the views of President Donald Trump , who has advocated a unified national strategy for the control of this technology.

Parallel initiatives and international pressure

In parallel to the launch of the investigation, OpenAI presented a new framework for action for child protection, developed together with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the A.I. Working Group of the Alliance of Attorneys General.

The document proposes updating state legal frameworks and explicitly prohibits A.I. systems from generating illegal or harmful content, regardless of user requests. It also seeks to establish clear protocols for cooperation between tech companies and authorities.

A debate that transcends borders

The Florida case reflects a broader discussion that bleeds into the United States and other countries: how to balance the accelerated development of artificial intelligence with user protection, especially the most vulnerable.

With unprecedented global adoption and millions of daily interactions, tools like ChatGPT pose complex regulatory challenges. Ongoing research not only examines specific responsibilities, but also anticipates a scenario in which oversight of A.I. will become increasingly stringent and determinative of its future.