Colorado Democratic representative reveals plot to open impeachment proceedings against Trump

Published by Carlos Dominguez 16 de enero, 2026

Rep. Brittany Pettersen (D-Colo.), told her constituents during a recent phone meeting that she and other Democrats are continuing to build a case for possible impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, though she acknowledged that, in the current political landscape, the initiative is unlikely to succeed.

According to Pettersen's office, nearly 8,000 Coloradans joined the call, which focused largely on the representative's criticisms of the Trump administration's actions on immigration enforcement, federal funding and foreign policy. She accused the administration of withholding essential funds intended for Colorado, deploying immigration enforcement in ways that she said hurt local communities and weakening the United States within NATO.

"Nearly 8,000 Coloradans took the time to call in because they’re worried about their families, their health care, and the direction our country is headed," Pettersen said. "As Trump escalates attacks on Colorado and unlawfully withholds critical funding, sends ICE into our state to terrorize communities, and threatens our NATO allies abroad — I want people to know that we are here to support them in every way we can and they are not alone. I will continue to fight back against the cruelty and lawlessness of this Administration and also work to find common ground with my colleagues where I can. It is going to be a very tough road ahead but we are going to get through it together."

Democrats work to impeach Trump

According to a report by Breitbart, during the Q&A round round, a voter wanted to know if the congresswoman would support impeaching President Donald Trump, and Pettersen recalled that in December she backed a failed resolution to open impeachment proceedings against him after he accused several Democratic lawmakers of "sedition," a crime that carries the death penalty.

"Last month, I voted to advance Articles of Impeachment related to his call for members of Congress to be executed, and his abuse of power with regard to threats made toward federal judges," Pettersen told The Citizen during the call. "So that was what that focus was. Unfortunately, this vote failed and the article did not move forward."

She added that Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are "working on making sure that they’re building up their ability" so they can determine what they can do to ultimately "move forward to impeach Trump."