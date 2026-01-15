Voz media US Voz.us
María Corina Machado dedicates the Nobel Prize to Trump with a medal and a plaque during her visit to the White House

After receiving the prestigious award, the opposition leader has maintained a discreet agenda, with occasional contacts, such as a meeting with Pope Leo XIV in Rome.

Virginia Martínez
Virginia Martínez

President Donald Trump privately met with María Corina Machado, Venezuelan opposition leader and 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate. At the meeting, Machado dedicated the award to Trump.

Machado arrived at the White House compound shortly before 12:30 p.m. Dressed in a white suit jacket, she got out of a car, without giving statements, and was escorted to the private lunch.

Upon leaving the meeting, Machado said that Venezuelans "are counting on President Trump for the freedom of Venezuela."

The Trump administration was discreet ahead of the meeting, after Trump had said last week that it would be "an honor" to meet with Machado. The Venezuelan dedicated the Nobel Prize to Trump after receiving it for her support to the struggle for the freedom of Venezuelans.

This Thursday, the Venezuelan leader arrived at the White House with a medal with the Nobel Prize framed next to a plaque in which she "recognizes the president's defense of freedom and democratic values," according to Spanish correspondent David Alandete.

Machado arrives at White House after nearly a year in hiding

Machado left Venezuela in December after almost a year in hiding, thanks to U.S. logistical support.

After receiving the Nobel Prize in Oslo, she has maintained a discreet agenda, with occasional contacts, such as a meeting with Pope Leo XIV in Rome.

After her meeting with Trump, Machado will go to the Senate, where she will hold a meeting with Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

