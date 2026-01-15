María Corina Machado dedicates the Nobel Prize to Trump with a medal and a plaque during her visit to the White House

Published by Virginia Martínez 15 de enero, 2026

President Donald Trump privately met with María Corina Machado, Venezuelan opposition leader and 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate. At the meeting, Machado dedicated the award to Trump.

Machado arrived at the White House compound shortly before 12:30 p.m. Dressed in a white suit jacket, she got out of a car, without giving statements, and was escorted to the private lunch.

Upon leaving the meeting, Machado said that Venezuelans "are counting on President Trump for the freedom of Venezuela."

The Trump administration was discreet ahead of the meeting, after Trump had said last week that it would be "an honor" to meet with Machado. The Venezuelan dedicated the Nobel Prize to Trump after receiving it for her support to the struggle for the freedom of Venezuelans.

This Thursday, the Venezuelan leader arrived at the White House with a medal with the Nobel Prize framed next to a plaque in which she "recognizes the president's defense of freedom and democratic values," according to Spanish correspondent David Alandete.