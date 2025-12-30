Several artists cancel performances at the Kennedy Center renamed in Trump's honor

Published by Carlos Dominguez 30 de diciembre, 2025

Several artists canceled their performances at the Kennedy Center, which was renamed the Trump-Kennedy Center on Dec. 18 by its board of directors, made up of people close to the president.

Musicians who were due to play at the end of the year announced the cancellation of their performances, prompting anger from Richard Grenell, president of the institution.

"The artists who are now canceling shows were hired by the previous extreme left management," he wrote Monday night on X, calling them "activists."

Their actions show that the previous team was more concerned with hiring far-left political activists than artists willing to perform for everyone regardless of their political beliefs. Boycotting the Arts to show you support the Arts is a form of alienation syndrome," Grenell expressed.

"The arts are for everyone and the left is infuriated by that," he added.

Leftist artists cancel shows

For The Cookers, a jazz group that decided to cancel its Dec. 31 concert, "jazz was born out of struggle and a tireless stubbornness for freedom: freedom of thought, of expression," they said in a statement.

"We do not turn our backs on our public and we want to make sure that, when we return to the stage, the hall can celebrate the total presence of the music and all those who make it," the text picked up by AFP said.

The Doug Varone and Dancers dance company, scheduled to perform in Washington in April 2026, also canceled its performances.

"In the wake of Donald Trump's latest decision to rename the hall in his honor, we can no longer afford, nor ask our public, to set foot in this once-prestigious institution," they said Monday on Instagram.