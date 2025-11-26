Case closed: New prosecutor won't charge Trump in Georgia election interference case

Published by Williams Perdomo 26 de noviembre, 2025

Judge Scott McAfee dismissed all charges against President Donald Trump in Georgia. The decision came after the prosecutor moved Wednesday to dismiss the case against the Republican, in which he is accused of allegedly trying to reverse the 2020 election results in the state of Georgia.

In a 23-page document, prosecutor Pete Skandalakis urged the judge to close the case on the grounds that it falls under federal and not state jurisdiction. The request could mark the end of the last of several prosecutions against Trump from before his return to the White House in January.

The prosecutor was referring to a federal investigation led by special counsel Jack Smith, who dropped his own charges in late 2024 after Trump's reelection.

"Indeed, if Special Counsel Jack Smith, with all the resources of the federal government at his disposal... concluded that prosecution would be fruitless, then I too find that, despite the available evidence, pursuing the prosecution of all those involved in State of Georgia v. Donald Trump, et al. on essentially federal grounds would be equally unproductive," he said.

Pete Skandalakis Replaces Fani Willis Pete Skandalakis, executive director of the Georgia Prosecuting Attorneys Council, took over the case last month replacing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who was removed after a romantic relationship with the special prosecutor she had appointed was deemed to create an "appearance of misconduct."



Skandalakis also noted that prosecuting a sitting president in Georgia is nearly impossible and that without Trump, the trial would be unfeasible for the 14 other defendants.