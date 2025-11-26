California anti-discrimination law raises concerns among teachers

Published by Esther Wickham | The Center Square 26 de noviembre, 2025

Supporters of a new California civil rights law for public schools say it will strengthen protections for students facing discrimination, while teachers’ unions and civil liberties organizations warn it could restrict classroom discussions.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 715 last month into law, which prohibits school districts from using textbooks, curricula or materials that promote bias or unlawful discrimination.

The law establishes a new California Office of Civil Rights within the Government Operations Agency to help schools identify and address discriminatory practices.

“California is taking action to confront hate in all its forms,” said Newsom. “At a time when antisemitism and bigotry are rising nationwide and globally, these laws make clear: our schools must be places of learning, not hate.”

Assemblymember Dawn Addis, D-Morro Bay, who co-authored the bill, believes that it will protect students from discrimination that the federal government has failed to address.

“While the federal administration follows the Project 2025 playbook to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, California is standing firm for our kids,” Assemblymember Addis said in a statement to The Center Square. “Unlike the OCR that has been gutted under the federal administration, California’s OCR will work to make sure that unlawful discrimination doesn't stop any student, including Jewish students, from receiving the education they deserve.”

Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur, D-Hollywood, who co-authored the bill, agreed that all students deserve to feel safe and protected on campus amid multiple federal investigations launched by the U.S. Department of Education into alleged violations of Title IX and VI.

“Every student deserves to be safe, valued, and respected — no matter who they are or what they believe,” Zbur said. “At a time when hate is rising and antisemitism is sweeping our communities, AB 715 reaffirms California’s commitment to inclusion and standing up against bigotry in all its forms.”

Under the law, schools must investigate complaints of unlawful discrimination. School activities or instructional materials that endorse or promote bias and discrimination are seen as a violation, even if no student is directly harmed or present.

Opponents of the law say it could restrict academic freedom and punish teachers for addressing sensitive issues or social movements in the classroom.

“This bill will have a chilling impact on classroom teachers who are already facing lawsuits, censorship, and threats to their ability to facilitate critical discussions on important and timely current events,” Theresa Montaño, tri-chair of the California Faculty Association’s Teacher Education Caucus, said. She warned that teachers discussing topics such as Palestine or the war in Gaza risk being “policed, misrepresented and reported to the Antisemitism Prevention Coordinator.”

The Center Square reached out to the California Teachers Association, but has not received a response.

The American Civil Liberties Union said it opposes the new law because California schools should be a place where students can learn critically and engage in diverse perspectives.

“We all agree that antisemitism and all forms of discrimination must be addressed in schools,” ACLU California said in a statement. “But AB 715 goes far beyond protecting students from harassment or violence. Instead, it polices what can be said in classrooms, subjects legitimate academic frameworks to overly broad censorship, and risks undermining conversations about history, identity and human rights.”

© Just The News