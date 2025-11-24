Trump highlights 'extremely strong' relationship with China after call with Xi

Published by Williams Perdomo 24 de noviembre, 2025

President Donald Trump praised the "extremely strong" U.S.-China relationship on Monday after talks with his counterpart Xi Jinping, but made no mention of the controversial Taiwan issue.

Trump's statement confirmed that he will visit China in April and that Xi will go to Washington later in 2026. However, unlike the official Chinese statement that described Taiwan as a prominent issue during the call, Trump did not refer to the dispute.

Xi expressed to Trump during the call that the two countries should "maintain the current momentum" of their relations, following the two leaders' meeting in South Korea in late October, Xinhua reported.

Trump's statement confirmed that he will visit China in April and that Xi will go to Washington later in 2026.

"This call was a follow up to our highly successful meeting in South Korea, three weeks ago. Since then, there has been significant progress on both sides in keeping our agreements current and accurate. Now we can set our sights on the big picture," Trump said in a message posted on Truth Social.

Trump's meeting with Xi last month was closely watched around the world, in the midst of a trade war between the two leading economies on the planet.

Since that meeting, "Chinese-U.S. relations have remained overall stable and have continued to improve," Xi added, according to Xinhua.