US and Ukraine highlight 'good progress' in talks in Geneva

Published by Williams Perdomo 23 de noviembre, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukraine's negotiator, Andriy Yermak, on Sunday highlighted "good progress" in ongoing talks in Geneva on Donald Trump's plan to end the war with Russia.

"We have very good progress, and we are moving forward to the just and lasting peace Ukrainian people deserve," Yermak told reporters, while Rubio said of the talks, which were continuing into the evening, that they were "probably the most productive and meaningful ... so far in this entire process".

The head of U.S. diplomacy, Marco Rubio, arrived on Sunday in Geneva, where Ukrainian, U.S. and European officials are meeting to discuss Donald Trump's plan for Ukraine.

The Trump administration is now presenting the 28-point plan as "a framework for negotiations" aimed at ending the conflict provoked by the Russian invasion in 2022.