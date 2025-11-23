US and Ukraine highlight 'good progress' in talks in Geneva
Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived Sunday in Geneva, where Ukrainian, U.S. and European officials are meeting to discuss Donald Trump's plan for Ukraine.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukraine's negotiator, Andriy Yermak, on Sunday highlighted "good progress" in ongoing talks in Geneva on Donald Trump's plan to end the war with Russia.
"We have very good progress, and we are moving forward to the just and lasting peace Ukrainian people deserve," Yermak told reporters, while Rubio said of the talks, which were continuing into the evening, that they were "probably the most productive and meaningful ... so far in this entire process".
Politics
The Trump administration is now presenting the 28-point plan as "a framework for negotiations" aimed at ending the conflict provoked by the Russian invasion in 2022.
President Trump assures this is not his final proposal
"No, it's not my final offer," Trump told reporters as he claimed he was on his way to meet with former professional golfer Jack Nicklaus at the Joint Base Andrews golf course.
"We’d like to get to peace. It should’ve happened a long time ago. The Ukraine war with Russia should have never happened. If I were president, it never would have happened. We’re trying to get it ended, one way or the other we have to get it ended," the Republican leader added.