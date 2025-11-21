San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan announces her candidacy to succeed Nancy Pelosi in Congress

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 21 de noviembre, 2025

San Francisco City Supervisor Connie Chan on Thursday announced her candidacy to succeed California Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, who is retiring and will leave an open seat in the lower chamber. Chan, who is also part of the Democratic Party and has been a member of the city's Board of Supervisors since 2021, explained Thursday that she decided to run "for all the people who are being excluded by the system," further assuring that she was the ideal candidate for the position because of her working-class background.

"This election is about local neighborhoods versus outside money. I’m not a corporate Democrat. I didn’t make money in tech. I’m a working mom. I made lunch for my kid," the San Francisco supervisor, who over the past few years has been openly critical of both President Donald Trump and his MAGA political movement, said via a video posted on YouTube.

Chan, who was born in the city of Hong Kong, moved to the state of California as a teenager, her campaign website detailed, highlighting her accomplishments in her role as a supervisor. Shortly after graduating from the University of California, Davis, Chan worked as a legislative assistant for the Board of Supervisors and as a liaison to the Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities for then-San Francisco District Attorney Kamala Harris.

The supervisor was a major supporter of the former vice president's candidacy for the 2024 election, asserting that she was the right figure to succeed then-President Joe Biden and, at the same time, represent the party. However, Harris would go down in defeat to a Trump who staged one of the most surprising comebacks in the history of U.S. politics.