Stephen Miller on Petro: 'The narco-terrorism happening in Colombia is an extremely serious issue that requires serious attention'

Published by Sabrina Martin 19 de noviembre, 2025

The Trump administration once again placed Colombia and the government of Gustavo Petro at the center of the regional security debate by warning that the advance of drug trafficking in that country represents a growing risk for the United States. National Security Advisor Stephen Miller expanded this position in a conversation with Voz News reporter Juan Esteban Silva, by stressing that Colombia is an "extremely serious" threat to the country.

Miller, when asked directly about the government of Gustavo Petro, reiterated that President Trump "has been very clear" about his view of the Colombian leader and the regional impact of drug trafficking. He stressed that Washington considers the threat facing Colombia urgent, both because of the power of criminal networks and their connections to structures operating in other countries in the region. "The narco-terrorism that is happening in Colombia to be an extremely serious issue that requires serious attention," he said.

Trump evaluates authorization of targeted attacks in the region

Miller's warning coincides with President Trump's announcement that he may authorize strikes against cartel-associated targets in Venezuela, Colombia and Mexico.

Since September, U.S. forces have intercepted and sunk drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific. These actions - aimed at dismantling high-value maritime corridors - have raised concern among sectors of the Colombian government over the risk of a direct escalation against structures operating near its territory.