Trump at McDonald's Summit: "I will make America affordable again"

Published by Joaquín Núñez 17 de noviembre, 2025

Donald Trump focused on the cost of living during his speech at the McDonald's Impact Summit, held in Washington, DC. The event was attended by the owners, managers, and suppliers of the famous fast food chain. The president shared jokes and imitations and even claimed to be one of the "most loyal" consumers of their hamburgers.

After his characteristic entrance, the Republican introduced himself to the audience as "the very first former McDonald's fry cook ever to become President of the United States." He referred to the 2024 presidential campaign, during which he served fries and served customers at a location in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Trump reminded those present that he consumes McDonald's products on the presidential plane, mentioning that he once had Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. try a 'Big Mac.'

He then went on to discuss the importance of the company to "American greatness," given that "the road to the American dream begins under the golden arches." The company's global impact director, Jon Banner, and CEO, Chris Kempczinski, were among those in attendance.

As for the political content of the speech, the president focused on the economy, assuring that he is "ending the affordability crisis" caused by the Biden Administration.

"There's still a lot of work to do—and we're making tremendous progress. 1.9 million more American-born workers are employed today than when I took office. Wages for hourly workers are rising at the fastest pace in 60 years. (...) We slashed more than $1 trillion worth of regulations, burdens on the U.S. economy. Combining our regulatory and tax cuts, we've reduced the effective burden on franchisees by more than 37%," he said.

He said he and his Cabinet members are fighting for "an economy where everyone can win—from the cashier starting her first job to the franchisee opening his first location to the young family in a drive-thru line."

He also took aim at the Democrats, accusing them of wanting to impose the "biggest" tax hike in the country's history.

Finally, Trump left a message to families and small businesses across the country: "I will not rest until you are richer, stronger, more successful, and happier. That begins with making America affordable."