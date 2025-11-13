Trump and Melania sign executive order to strengthen foster care system

First Lady Melania Trump with President Donald Trump at the White House.@PBSNewsHour

Published by Agustina Blanco 13 de noviembre, 2025

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump signed at the White House on Thursday the Executive Order "Fostering the Future for America's Children and Families," a measure that seeks to improve educational and employment opportunities for young people who have been in state care.

The order, driven by the first lady through her "Fostering the Future" initiative - launched in 2021 as part of the Be Best campaign - establishes a national program that coordinates federal resources with partnerships between the public, private, nonprofit and academic sectors.

During the ceremony, the first lady delivered a speech in which she stressed the urgency of the initiative:

“Too many people from the foster care community end up homeless, in danger on America’s streets,” Melania Trump said. “Fostering the Future provides individuals from the foster care community with technology-based scholarships to attend colleges and universities throughout America.”

Participating institutions include Vanderbilt University, the University of Miami, the Villanova University, Florida International University and Oral Roberts University.

The First Lady concluded, “I predict this small spark today will ignite a profound and lasting nationwide movement. Together, we will illuminate the pathway for today’s foster children to become tomorrow’s builders.”

Key provisions of the order



"Fostering the Future" Program: includes commitments from government, private industry, nonprofit and academic partners to create new educational and employment pathways targeting youth aging out of foster care.

Program: includes commitments from government, private industry, nonprofit and academic partners to create new educational and employment pathways targeting youth aging out of foster care. Online Resource and Planning Center : Authorizes the creation of the "Fostering the Future" digital platform, where foster and ex-foster youth will be able to develop personalized self-sufficiency plans, connecting with essential resources.

: Authorizes the creation of the "Fostering the Future" digital platform, where foster and ex-foster youth will be able to develop personalized self-sufficiency plans, connecting with essential resources. Enhanced Access to Federal Support : Expands the use of education vouchers, training and federal grants for short, credentialed programs that promote educational success, job advancement and financial literacy.

: Expands the use of education vouchers, training and federal grants for short, credentialed programs that promote educational success, job advancement and financial literacy. Expanded Educational Opportunities: Facilitates states' use of tax-credit grant-funded scholarship programs targeted to organizations that provide scholarships to foster children.

Federal Commitments



Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) : The Administration for Children and Families (ACF) will launch a program to reduce unnecessary admissions to foster care and increase the availability of homes. In addition, it will initiate a pilot to donate unused federal laptops to foster youth.

: The Administration for Children and Families (ACF) will launch a program to reduce unnecessary admissions to foster care and increase the availability of homes. In addition, it will initiate a pilot to donate unused federal laptops to foster youth. Department of the Treasury and Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) : Will host national roundtables with former foster youth to identify barriers to financial literacy. Will issue an initial report in spring 2026 with policies to strengthen the transition to financial independence.

: Will host national roundtables with former foster youth to identify barriers to financial literacy. Will issue an initial report in spring 2026 with policies to strengthen the transition to financial independence.

Office of Personnel Management (OPM): Will expand federal job opportunities for former foster youth through the Pathways program, including internships, a dedicated application portal, and career development activities.