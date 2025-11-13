Gavin Newsom's Former Chief of Staff Arrested on Multiple Corruption Charges

Published by Joaquín Núñez 12 de noviembre, 2025

Dana Williamson, who previously served as chief of staff to Gavin Newsom in California, was arrested and charged with multiple corruption offenses. She is accused of being part of a scheme to siphon $225,000 from an inactive campaign by creating bogus contracts and disguising the money as supposed payment for work that was never performed.

According to the indictment, the former official filed false tax returns, claiming more than $1 million in business deductions that prosecutors say were for personal, non-deductible expenses. Among these expenses were travels in private planes, luxury hotels and even designer bags.

As expressed by federal prosecutor Eric Grant, "this is a crucial step in an ongoing political corruption investigation that began more than three years ago."

Williamson, who was Newsom's chief of staff from 2020 to 2024, is charged with conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United Statesand obstructing justice, underwriting false tax returns and making false statements.

In addition to working for Newsom, a possible presidential candidate in 2028, she was a secretary in the cabinet of former Democratic governor Jerry Brown. She was also campaign manager for Xavier Becerra, when he ran for attorney general in 2018.

As reported by The Hill, if convicted she could face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count of bank fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud.

In addition, he could receive up to five years in prison and other fines of $250,000 for each count of conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements, as well as up to three years in prison and a $100,000 fine for each count of filing a false tax return.