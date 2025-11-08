Governors and local organizations call for end to government shutdown: "We are at risk"

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 7 de noviembre, 2025

The National Governors Association (NGA) and other local organizations urged Congress to resolve the federal government shutdown, warning that the gridlock is severely straining state and municipal resources.

In a letter sent to congressional leaders Friday, the organizations asserted that the shutdown is creating undue strain on state resources and must be resolved "swiftly."

“History has shown that even after a shutdown ends, states and localities will feel its ripple effects for months,” wrote the signatories, which include the National Conference of State Legislatures, the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and the National County Associations.

The document warns that, due to political gridlock, state governments are vulnerable in critical areas such as "economic stability, national security, disaster preparedness, food insecurity, infrastructure maintenance, the federal court system, and more."

One of the most pressing items noted by the governors is the lack of federal funding for food assistance programs. “The unpredictability of the shutdown makes it impossible for state and local officials to predict when specific harmful impacts will reach our communities, hindering our ability to plan and coordinate timely and effective responses,” they warned.

The shutdown, which has already become the longest in the country's history, threatens to extend into its seventh week. Diverse economic sectors have called for an immediate solution. Major airlines have warned of possible flight reductions, and the president of the largest federal workers union also called for reopening the government, breaking with the Democrats' position.

For his part, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said the upper chamber could work over the weekend if Democrats block the House-passed funding bill.