Trump says Republicans would never lose elections if Senate filibuster is eliminated

Published by Sabrina Martin 7 de noviembre, 2025

President Donald Trump called on Friday for Republicans in the Senate to eliminate parliamentary obstruction, the procedure that requires at least 60 votes to pass most bills. During statements to reporters, Trump assured that the change would allow the party to quickly approve its agenda and strengthen its electoral position.

The president explained that eliminating parliamentary obstruction would allow the Republican Party to move quickly on its legislative agenda, mentioning issues such as voter ID, restrictions on vote-by-mail voting, and immigration policy.

"The Democrats will do this [eliminate the filibuster], so if the Democrats are going to do it, I’m saying Republicans should do it before they get a chance,” he said. “If we do it, we will never lose the midterms, and we will never lose a general election, because we will have produced so many different things for our people, for the country, that it would be impossible to lose an election."

Division within the Republican Senate

Although some senators have shown openness to the proposal, Trump's initiative divides the Republican caucus.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) noted Thursday that there are not enough votes to eliminate the rule. However, figures such as Jim Banks (Ind.), Roger Marshall (Kan.), and Tommy Tuberville (Ala.) have shown more receptiveness in recent days to the idea of moving in that direction.

On the other hand, influential senators such as Thom Tillis (NC), Mitch McConnell (KY), Ted Cruz (TX), and Lisa Murkowski (AK) have voiced their opposition, warning that eliminating the procedure could set a risky precedent if Democrats regain control of the Senate.