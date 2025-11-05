Trump raises $1.9 billion for political projects, White House renovations

U.S. President Donald Trump in the Situation Room of the White House. AFP/White House.

Published by Williams Perdomo 5 de noviembre, 2025

President Donald Trump has managed to raise $1.9 billion to help fund his political committees, White House construction projects and celebrations of the nation's upcoming 250th birthday.

The fundraising, first reported by Axios, has come thanks to a variety of corporate donors. In addition, his advisers said they expect the figure to rise. No president has ever raised so much money, so fast, for so many different reasons.

"The midterms are paid for (...) He's been at this since taking office and he's not stopping", a source briefed on Trump's fundraising operations told Axios.

Similarly, it was learned that fundraising for Trump's second term began with his inaugural ball, continued through his super PAC MAGA Inc. and political nonprofit Secure America, and in recent months has focused on the new ballroom and White House renovations.

Another source maintained that the president "over-raised funds for the ballroom, around $350 million."

The construction of the ballroom In October, the White House began remodeling the East Wing as part of a project led by President Donald Trump to build a $200 million, 90,000 square foot ballroom.



Meanwhile, the Trump administration also unveiled a list of 37 private donors, including major corporations and high-profile individuals, funding the ballroom expansion.





Who is funding the project?



The list of companies and individuals who, according to the White House, have contributed to the ballroom's expenses is as follows: Altria Group, Amazon, Apple, Booz Allen Hamilton, Caterpillar, Coinbase, Comcast Corporation, J. Pepe and Emilia Fanjul, Hard Rock International, Google, H.P., Lockheed Martin, Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, Microsoft NextEra Energy, Palantir Technologies, Ripple and Reynolds American.

Also notable on the list are T-Mobile, Tether America, Union Pacific Railroad, Adelson Family Foundation, Stefan E. Brodie, Betty Wold Johnson Foundation, Charles and Marissa Cascarilla, Edward and Shari Glazer, Harold Hamm, Benjamin Leon Jr, The Lutnick Family, The Laura & Isaac Perlmutter Foundation, Stephen A. Schwarzman, Konstantin Sokolov, Kelly Loeffler and Jeff Sprecher, Paolo Tiramani, Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss.