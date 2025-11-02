Trump threatens possible military intervention in Nigeria to combat Christian persecution

Published by Joaquín Núñez 1 de noviembre, 2025

Donald Trump threatened to initiate a military intervention in Nigeria should the killings against Christians continue. The president made the warning on his Truth Social account, where he ordered the War Department, headed by Pete Hegseth, to prepare for a possible escalation against the African country.

In Nigeria, the most populous country on the African continent, there is great cultural diversity, with Muslims being the majority in the north, Christians in the south, and half of the country as a zone where both religions coexist.

Currently, two Islamist groups are responsible for persecution and murder against Christians: Boko Haram and ISWAP (affiliated with the Islamic State). The first to appear was Boko Haram, whose goal is to impose Islamic law throughout the country, eliminating Western and Christian influence in its wake. Among its actions are the burning of churches, murders, and kidnappings of women and children.

As for the role of the Government, according to the organization International Christian Concern, "all the people who have died should not have died if the Government had acted." While the government does not deny the internal violence, it rejects the notion that it is directed against a specific group, in this case, Christians.

In this context, Trump condemned the persecution on his social networks, even threatening to initiate military action if it is not stopped.

The president wrote on his social media account, "The United States of America will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria if the Nigerian government continues to allow the killing of Christians, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, 'guns-a-blazing,' to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities."

"I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!" he added.

In Europe, recently, a group of MEPs sent a tough letter addressed to the vice-president of the European Commission (executive body of the European Union), demanding action and answers.

"Between 2019 and 2023, nearly 17,000 Christians were killed in targeted attacks because of their faith. In just the first seven months of 2025, more than 7,000 victims were reported, with around 7,800 kidnappings. Behind these figures lie destroyed families, razed villages, and communities forced to flee," wrote the lawmakers of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR).