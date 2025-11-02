For Hakeem Jeffries, Zohran Mamdani is not the future of the Democratic Party

Published by Joaquín Núñez 2 de noviembre, 2025

Hakeem Jeffries assured that Zohran Mamdani is not the future of the Democratic Party. Speaking to CNN, the House Democratic leader was asked about the progressive candidate and his national projection for the next few years.

Jeffries was interviewed Sunday by Jake Tapper, who asked him the following: "You’ve already cast your ballot for mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. Do you see Mamdani as the future of the Democratic Party?"

"No, I think the future of the Democratic Party is going to fall, as far as we‘re concerned, relative to the House Democratic Caucus and members who are doing a great work all across the country as it relates to our need to both take back control of the House," the congressman responded.

The response surprised the reporter, given that Jeffries is the only Democrat in congressional leadership to publicly endorse the progressive candidate in New York City. In the Senate, Chuck Schumer still did not endorse Mamdani.

Right away, Tapper asked him if he was concerned that, in the event of a Mamdani win, Republicans might use him electorally to scare independent voters in the midterm election in 2026.

"No, the lightning rod, in terms of what‘s going to impact the ability of either side to win control of the House or hold control of the House in 2026, is going to be the failure of Republicans to actually deliver on the promises that they‘ve made, and to actively make life worse for everyday Americans," Jeffries continued.

Heading into the Nov. 4 election in The Big Apple, Mamdani is the overwhelming favorite to win the mayoral race. He has been leading in all polls against Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa, although that lead has shrunk in recent weeks, especially after Eric Adams dropped out of the race.