Trump hails "climate change hoax" after Bill Gates' change of heart

Published by Santiago Ospital 30 de octubre, 2025

Donald Trump celebrated Bill Gates' change in stance on green investments, proclaiming, “I (WE!) just won the War on the Climate Change Hoax.”

"Bill Gates has finally admitted that he was completely WRONG on the issue," Trump posted on Truth Social. "It took courage to do so, and for that we are all grateful."

The billionaire Microsoft founder, who has donated billions to environmental organizations, wrote in a recent article that climate change “will not be the end of civilization.”

Denouncing a “doomsday outlook” that portrays climate change as a cataclysm that will “decimate civilization,” Gates called for reducing aid aimed at lowering “global temperature” and instead increasing it for “human welfare,” with a focus on improving health and combating poverty.