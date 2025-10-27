Trump touches down in Japan for second stop on Asian tour

Published by Carlos Dominguez 27 de octubre, 2025

President Trump landed Monday at Tokyo, Japan for his second stop of his three-country Asian tour. The agenda will continue in South Korea, where he will participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In Tokyo, the Republican leader will have the opportunity to meet with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, a staunch conservative and political heir to Shinzo Abe, who was a major Trump ally.

Takaichi and Trump will meet for the first time to discuss important defense engagements, as well as investment agreements related to rare earths and technology cooperation.

The president is also scheduled to pay an official state visit to Emperor Naruhito, with the aim of strengthening diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Meeting with Lula

Donald Trump left Malaysia for Japan on Monday after meeting the day before with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on the first leg of an Asian tour during which the U.S. president hopes to finally close a crucial trade deal with China.

"We should reach satisfactory agreements for our two countries," Trump told the Brazilian president in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur. "I think we will end up having a very good relationship," he stressed.

During their meeting, Lula urged Trump to lift the 50% tariffs imposed on Brazilian products, Brazil's foreign minister, Mauro Vieira, stated.

"President Trump stated that he would instruct his team tostart a negotiation today, because he expects this to be resolved very quickly," Vieira said.

The foreign minister also said Lula asked the president to suspend the use of the Magnitsky Act against Federal Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, his wife and other Brazilians.

The law allows the U.S. government to impose sanctions on individuals it deems connected to human rights violations or corruption. In this case, the sanctions followed the 27-year prison sentence of former conservative President Jair Bolsonaro.