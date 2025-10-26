Kamala Harris hints at a new presidential candidacy for 2028

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 25 de octubre, 2025

After spending months in political ostracism, former Vice President Kamala Harris reappeared and left open the possibility of running for the White House again.

In an interview with the BBC, Harris affirmed that her political career is "not done" and she is ready to return for a fresh start.

"I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it's in my bones," the Democrat said, who offered her clearest signal to date that she is considering a third presidential run after falling to President Donald Trump in 2024.

During her appearance on the British program "Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg," Harris said she is confident that someday a woman will reach the White House, adding that "possibly" it could be her. Harris' remarks come amid a notorious leadership vacuum in the Democratic Party, which still has no clear candidate profile for 2028.

The interview with the BBC was part of a media tour to promote the book she published last month, where she recounts his intense 107-day campaign for the White House.

Although she clarified that she has not yet made up her mind about the 2028 election, Harris ruled out that current polls - which place her clearly behind other potential Democratic hopefuls - will define her political future.

“If I listened to polls, I would have not run for my first office, or my second office — and I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here,” she said.

The former vice president, for now, has maintained a cautious stance toward President Donald Trump's administration, avoiding direct confrontations and declining to run for governor of California. Instead, she has carefully chosen her moments to speak out, such as when she warned that her 2024 fears of "authoritarian government" have, she perceives, materialized.

Harris also criticized companies, universities and media outlets that she said have bowed to pressure from the Trump administration, citing Jimmy Kimmel's suspension on ABC after his comments on the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.