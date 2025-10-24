Trump won't deploy federal troops to San Francisco after mayor asked for a 'chance'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 23 de octubre, 2025

President Trump canceled the planned deployment of federal troops to San Francisco for Saturday after talks with Mayor Daniel Lurie and calls from associates urging him to give the city more time.

Trump announced Thursday on Truth Social that the federal government was preparing a "wave" in San Francisco, but decided to pause those plans after having conversations with friends who assured him that the city's mayor had made "substantial progress" in fighting crime, so he agreed to allow local efforts to continue.

The president also claimed on the social network that he had spoken with Lurie on Wednesday night, and that the latter asked him for "an opportunity to turn the situation around."

"It's an easier process if we do it ourselves, faster, stronger and safer, but let's see how you do it," Trump replied to the mayor of San Francisco.

With this, the Republican leader affirmed that the federal government would not intervene in San Francisco over the weekend. He also assured that personalities such as Jensen Huang and Marc Benioff have called him to tell him that "the future of San Francisco is promising" and that they want to give Daniel Lurie a "chance."

San Francisco "booming"

For his part, San Francisco's mayor confirmed Thursday on X that he had spoken with President Trump.

"I told him the same thing I tell our residents: San Francisco is booming. Visitors are returning, buildings are being rented and bought, and workers are returning to the office," Lurie wrote.

"We have work to do, and we would like to continue to collaborate with the FBI, the DEA, the ATF and the U.S. Attorney's Office to get drugs and dealers off our streets, but having the military and militarized immigration forces in our city will hinder our recovery," he added.