Wisconsin: FBI announces major takedown of violent gangs in the Southeast

Published by Carlos Dominguez 23 de octubre, 2025

The FBI in Milwaukee announced the results of Operation Chalkline, a years-long criminal investigation that aimed to dismantle a violent street gang operating in Milwaukee and Racine, Wisc., with direct connections to a major international cartel.

According to with a statement from the FBI, special agents and officers from the agency's Milwaukee task force arrested 22 individuals for federal crimes and executed 24 search warrants in collaboration with local, state and federal partners.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of more than 8 pounds of cocaine, 260 grams of fentanyl, 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 6 pounds of marijuana, 23 firearms and three vehicles.

"FBI Milwaukee continues to prioritize crushing violent crime together with our law enforcement partners to ensure public safety and security in Milwaukee, Racine, and throughout the state of Wisconsin," the agency posted on X.

A multi-agency operation

The investigation was led by the Mount Pleasant Police Department as part of the FBI's Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force, which included officers from the Caledonia Police Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, the Racine County Sheriff's Office and the Racine Police Department.

The FBI announced that the operation also included 14 SWAT teams, the Cudahy Police Department, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the Milwaukee Police Department, the Milwaukee Police Department, Oak Creek Police Department, the West Allis Police Department, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Criminal Investigation Division, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the ATF, the DEA, the HSI and the U.S. Marshals Service.

For his part, FBI Director, Kash Patel, announced that Operation Chalkline is one of the most significant criminal gang takedowns to date.